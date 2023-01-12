HamberMenu
2,266 of 34,980 analysed food samples found unsafe across Tamil Nadu: Minister

January 12, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

From May 2021 to December 2022, 34,980 food samples were analysed in Tamil Nadu. Of the samples analysed, 2,266 were found to be unsafe and 7,405 samples were found to be substandard.

The Food Safety Department’s six Food Analysis Laboratories were functioning in Guindy (Chennai), Salem, Coimbatore, Madurai, Palayamkottai and Thanjavur. Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said on Thursday that these laboratories were functioning to monitor the quality of food and prevent adulteration.

After stating details of the number of samples tested and analysis done, he said food safety department officials had filed 6,542 cases in civil courts through which a total fine amount to the tune of Rs. 6.17 crore was imposed. In addition, 1,264 cases were filed in criminal courts and a fine of ₹2.18 crore was imposed, he said.

