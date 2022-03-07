2,214 students get degrees at HITS convocation

Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science 12th convocation held in Chennai on March 7. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science (HITS) celebrated its 12 th annual convocation on Saturday.

According to a press release, 2,214 students comprising UG, PG, and Ph.D were awarded degrees. As many as 70 rank holders were honoured with prizes. Kris Gopalakrishnan, Co-Founder of Infosys and Uganda Ambassador to India Grace Akello and filmmaker Priyadarshan participated.