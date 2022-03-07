Chennai

2,214 students get degrees at HITS convocation

Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science 12th convocation held in Chennai on March 7. 

Hindustan Institute of Technology and Science (HITS) celebrated its 12 th annual convocation on Saturday.

According to a press release, 2,214 students comprising UG, PG, and Ph.D were awarded degrees. As many as 70 rank holders were honoured with prizes. Kris Gopalakrishnan, Co-Founder of Infosys and Uganda Ambassador to India Grace Akello and filmmaker Priyadarshan participated.


