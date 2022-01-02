Chennai

22-year-old electrocuted in Guduvanchery

A 22-year-old youth from Tiruvannamalai district was electrocuted in Kayar police station limits at Guduvanchery on Saturday.

The police sent the body to Chengalpattu Government Hospital for postmortem.

A senior police official said A. Duraipandian, a daily wage labourer in Perumattunallur near Guduvanchery, and his mother went to a midnight mass at a church near Hastinapuram. While repairing an electrical fault caused by heavy rains, he was electrocuted. He was taken to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital for treatment where he was pronounced dead on arrival.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 2, 2022 9:19:28 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/22-year-old-electrocuted-in-guduvanchery/article38094097.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY