22-year-old electrocuted in Guduvanchery

A 22-year-old youth from Tiruvannamalai district was electrocuted in Kayar police station limits at Guduvanchery on Saturday.

The police sent the body to Chengalpattu Government Hospital for postmortem.

A senior police official said A. Duraipandian, a daily wage labourer in Perumattunallur near Guduvanchery, and his mother went to a midnight mass at a church near Hastinapuram. While repairing an electrical fault caused by heavy rains, he was electrocuted. He was taken to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital for treatment where he was pronounced dead on arrival.