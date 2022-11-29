  1. EPaper
22 persons test positive for COVID-19

November 29, 2022 12:34 am | Updated 12:34 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 22 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Monday. Fresh cases were reported from 12 of the 38 districts.

There were four cases in Chennai, while Chengalpattu, Coimbatore and Kanniyakumari reported three cases each.

The State has so far reported 35,94,109 cases. A total of 46 persons were discharged, taking the recoveries so far to 35,55,816. The number of active cases stood at 244.

Of them, Chennai accounted for 35, Kanniyakumari 31, Coimbatore 27 and Chengalpattu 24. As many as 5,923 samples were tested in the State. So far, 6,99,94,000 samples have been tested.

