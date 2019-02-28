22-kg uterine mass removed from woman

Surgeons of the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital removed a uterine mass weighing 22 kg from a 41-year-old woman.

The woman, from Vellore, was suffering from abdominal pain and distension for the last five years. The distension progressed and she developed difficulty in breathing. She was taken to several private hospitals, and then referred to the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital.

On examination, she was found to have a huge swelling filling up her entire abdomen. Doctors suspected that the swelling arose from her uterus or either of the ovaries. A team comprising Balamurugan, head of department, general surgery, Gayathre Muthukumaran and Sivakumar, professors of surgery, performed the surgery, a press release said.

Swelling removed

In the five-hour surgery — total abdominal hysterectomy with bilateral salpingo-oophorectomy — the swelling that was a huge mass with seven litres of fluid inside along with the ovaries was removed. The resected specimen was sent for histopathology and was found to be a uterine mass.

The patient recovered within 10 days. Dean S. Ponnambala Namasivayam was present.