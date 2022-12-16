22 cargo terminals commissioned; 79 more given in-principle approval, says Railway Minister

December 16, 2022 12:42 am | Updated 12:42 am IST - CHENNAI

He was replying to MDMK leader Vaiko’s questions in Rajya Sabha

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 100 Gati Shakti cargo terminals will be established in three years, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in reply to MDMK leader Vaiko’s questions in the Rajya Sabha.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a release from the MDMK, Mr. Vaiko had asked the Minister whether proposals had been received from the industry for the establishment of these terminals after the Gati Shakti Multi-Modal Cargo Terminal Policy was announced, and if so, how many.

Mr. Vaishnaw replied that the target was to develop 100 Gati Shakti Multi-Modal Cargo Terminals in three years ending 2025, and 22 terminals had already been commissioned. As many as 125 applications for the development of these terminals had been received, and 79 were given in-principle approval.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

To Mr. Vaiko’s question on how the new players would be selected and whether guidelines were framed, the Minister said that for the terminals to be developed on non-railway land, the operators would identify the location and construct the terminals after obtaining approval. For the terminals to be developed either fully or partially on railway land, the land parcels would be identified by the Railways, and those responsible for the construction and operation of the terminals would be selected through open tendering.

On the revenue that is expected to be generated from these terminals and the number of people who would be given direct employment, Mr. Vaishnaw said the data on the estimate of revenue and the number of jobs created after the terminals were operationalised were not maintained.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US