22 cargo terminals commissioned; 79 more given in-principle approval, says Railway Minister

December 16, 2022 12:42 am | Updated 12:42 am IST - CHENNAI

As many as 100 Gati Shakti cargo terminals will be established in three years, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in reply to MDMK leader Vaiko’s questions in the Rajya Sabha.

According to a release from the MDMK, Mr. Vaiko had asked the Minister whether proposals had been received from the industry for the establishment of these terminals after the Gati Shakti Multi-Modal Cargo Terminal Policy was announced, and if so, how many.

Mr. Vaishnaw replied that the target was to develop 100 Gati Shakti Multi-Modal Cargo Terminals in three years ending 2025, and 22 terminals had already been commissioned. As many as 125 applications for the development of these terminals had been received, and 79 were given in-principle approval.

To Mr. Vaiko’s question on how the new players would be selected and whether guidelines were framed, the Minister said that for the terminals to be developed on non-railway land, the operators would identify the location and construct the terminals after obtaining approval. For the terminals to be developed either fully or partially on railway land, the land parcels would be identified by the Railways, and those responsible for the construction and operation of the terminals would be selected through open tendering.

On the revenue that is expected to be generated from these terminals and the number of people who would be given direct employment, Mr. Vaishnaw said the data on the estimate of revenue and the number of jobs created after the terminals were operationalised were not maintained.