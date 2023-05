May 16, 2023 08:21 am | Updated 08:21 am IST

The Triplicane police on Sunday, May 14, 2023, arrested 22 persons, including a woman, who were allegedly selling tickets in black market for the IPL cricket match near M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk. Special teams had intensified vigil near the stadium. Eleven cases were registered in a single day.

The police said these groups bought tickets in bulk and then sold them at higher prices. Over 38 tickets and ₹62,800 cash were recovered from the arrested persons.

