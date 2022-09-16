22 arrested for possessing narcotics

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
September 16, 2022 20:55 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The Greater Chennai Police have arrested 22 accused for possession of narcotic drugs after booking 15 cases in a week. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Under the drive against drugs programme, the city police has been conducting intensified surveillance and crackdown on drug peddlers. The police said 22 accused were arrested in a week from September 9 to 15. Over 24 kg of ganja and 1,155 pain killers were seized from them. 

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Meanwhile, the Government Railway Police on Friday arrested two persons who smuggled ganja from Andhra Pradesh by an express train. Following information, a special team of police intercepted two passengers who got down from Pinakini Express at Central Railway station. On searching their baggage, the police recovered 8 kg of ganja from them. The accused — S. Murugan, 22, of Chidambaram and Kavin Kumar, 21, of Seerkazhi were arrested.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai
narcotics & drug trafficking

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app