22 arrested for possessing narcotics

Special Correspondent September 16, 2022 20:54 IST

Special Correspondent September 16, 2022 20:54 IST

The Greater Chennai Police have arrested 22 accused for possession of narcotic drugs after booking 15 cases in a week.

Under the drive against drugs programme, the city police has been conducting intensified surveillance and crackdown on drug peddlers. The police said 22 accused were arrested in a week from September 9 to 15. Over 24 kg of ganja and 1,155 pain killers were seized from them.

Meanwhile, the Government Railway Police on Friday arrested two persons who smuggled ganja from Andhra Pradesh by an express train. Following information, a special team of police intercepted two passengers who got down from Pinakini Express at Central Railway station. On searching their baggage, the police recovered 8 kg of ganja from them. The accused — S. Murugan, 22, of Chidambaram and Kavin Kumar, 21, of Seerkazhi were arrested.