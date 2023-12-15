21st edition of Chennai International Film Festival inaugurated

December 15, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

The 21st edition of the Chennai International Film Festival, where 126 films from 57 countries are scheduled to be screened, was inaugurated in the city on Thursday.

The festival is being organised by Indo Cine Appreciation Foundation in association with PVR Inox with the support of the State government. Perfect Days by Wim Wenders, which won Best Actor award at the Cannes Film Festival 2023, was screened on the first day. The films will be screened at PVR Inox cinemas and Anna Cinemas till December 21.

Many dignitaries from the film industry, cultural centres and diplomats, including Oleg N. Avdeev, Consul General, Consulate General of Russia; Patricia Thery-Hart, Director of Alliance Française of Madras, Katharina Görgen, Director of Goethe-Institut, Chennai; Dennis S. Tsai, Deputy Director of Taipei Economic and Cultural Centre, Chennai; J. Ranganathan, Honorary Consul of Myanmar in Chennai; Teraoka Mami, Cultural Head, Consulate-General of Japan in Chennai and Wanyeol Jeon, Vice Consul, Consulate General of Korea in Chennai, were present on the occasion.

E.Thangaraj, general secretary, ICAF and festival director, CIFF said this year, a new competition category for world cinema has been introduced. A total of 12 films, including Tibetan Hearts directed by Dodger Karlcha, have been chosen for the competition. “We are happy about the response from the city’s movie buffs. The number of offline and online registrations have crossed 3,500,” he said.

While three awards would be given for the world cinema, nine awards would be presented in various categories for the Tamil feature film competition, he said. Besides films that were screened in various other film fests, 19 films would be screened under the category - Indian Panorama and those sourced from embassies.

Ravi Kottarakara, president, South Film Chamber of Commerce and festival’s jury members were also present on the occasion. For online registration and masterclass details, log on to https://chennaifilmfest.com.