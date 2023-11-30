21st Chennai International Film Festival will be inaugurated in the city on December 14

November 30, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

The 21st Chennai International Film Festival will be organised in the city between December 14 and 21. This year, a new competition category for world cinema will be introduced.

A total of 126 films from 57 countries are scheduled to be screened in Chennai as part of the festival to be organised by Indo Cine Appreciation Foundation (ICAF) in association with PVR Inox. At a press briefing organised in the city on Thursday, E.Thangaraj, festival director and ICAF general secretary said 12 films, including Tibetan Hearts directed by Dodger Karlcha and My Daughter, My love helmed by Elitan Green, have been chosen for the competition.

Similarly, 12 Tamil films, including Sembi, Viduthalai, Maamannan, Ayodhi, Por Thozhil and Aneethi and Saayavanam, have been selected for the competition. “The State government has extended its unstinted support and enhanced its grant to ₹85 lakh towards the festival,” Mr.Thangaraj said.

The film festival would screen films that were nominated for Oscars from various countries and also winners in Cannes and Berlin international film festivals. Films provided by several cultural organisations and embassies in different languages like German, French and Korean would also be screened at the festival.

The CIFF would be inaugurated at PVR Inox on December 14 at 6 p.m. Delegates may register directly at Anna Cinemas, Anna Salai between 10.30 a.m. and 6 p.m. from December 1. For online registration, log on to https://chennaifilmfest.com; ww.icaf.in; https://insider.in.