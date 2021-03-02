2,191 senior citizens receive COVID-19 vaccines in city

4,177 people received the first dose as phase 2 of vaccination drive begins

As many as 2,191 residents above 60 years received the COVID-19 vaccines in 126 hospitals located in the 15 zones of the Greater Chennai Corporation on Monday on the first day of phase 2.

The vaccination driver was started in 89 private hospitals, 21 government hospitals and the urban community health centres in Tiruvottiyur, Manali, Madhavaram, Tondiarpet, R.K. Nagar, Sanjeevirayanpet, Pulianthope, Padi, Ayanavaram, Mirsahibpet, Vadapalani, Porur, Alandur, Adyar, Perungudi and Sholinganallur.

Corporation Commissioner G. Prakash launched the vaccination drive for senior citizens at the Communicable Diseases Hospital in Tondiarpet and 253 persons, aged above 60, received the shots.

In addition to this, 1,057 residents were inoculated, including 143 healthcare and 111 frontline workers, 64 police personnel and 486 residents with comorbidities in the age group of 45 to 59.

The urban community health centres in Adyar recorded the highest number of vaccinations among residents.

In all, 4,177 persons received the first dose in Chennai on Monday, with 4,046 opting for Covishield and 131 opting for Covaxin.

The Corporation will create awareness among residents to encourage them to get the vaccines.