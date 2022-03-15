21.21 lakh children aged 12 to 14 years eligible for COVID-19 vaccination in T.N.

March 15, 2022 23:30 IST

Corbevax, a vaccine manufactured by Biological E Limited, will be administered for this age group

With COVID-19 vaccination for 12 to 14-year-old children all set to be rolled out on Wednesday, a total of 21,21,000 children are eligible for vaccination in the State.

According to a circular issued by the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, the Health Minister would launch the vaccination in Chennai, while all Deputy Directors of Health Services were asked to start the vaccination in their respective districts. Guidelines were also issued for the officials. Corbevax, a vaccine manufactured by Biological E Limited alone would be administered for this age group.

Already, the State has received 21,60,00 doses of Corbevax from the Government of India. The doses were allotted to the 10 Regional Vaccine Stores (RVS). Of this, Chennai RVS was allotted 3,71,800 doses, while Coimbatore RVS was allotted 2,68,100.

The DDHS of the 10 RVS were instructed to receive and distribute the vaccines to the respective District Vaccine Stores.

According to the guidelines, the district officials should identify dedicated session sites for vaccination of 12-14 years age-group at schools. Beneficiaries can self-register online through an existing account on Co-WIN or can register by creating a new account through a unique mobile number since this facility was presently available for citizens. Online registration would be available from Wednesday. Beneficiaries can also be registered onsite (walk-in) by the verifier/vaccinator in facilitated registration mode. Appointments can be booked online or onsite. Services in the onsite mode would be available subject to availability of vaccination slots.