210 students of Chennai colleges in five southern zones test positive

CHENNAI

18 December 2020 03:41 IST

GCC asks colleges to close recreation rooms, increase the timings of canteens

At least 210 students of colleges in five southern zones of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) have tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days. The results in respect of 2,361 of the 6,344 students who have been tested are yet to be received by officials of the 15 zones of the GCC.

GCC Commissioner G. Prakash said 3,773 students had so far tested negative.

While around 200 students in the Adyar zone have tested positive, in Valasaravakkam only five cases have been reported.

Advertising

Advertising

A student each from Alandur and Perungudi have tested positive, while in Sholinganallur, three students have been infected.

Colleges in the 15 zones sent more samples on Thursday.

Most zones sent over 1,000 samples. GCC officials were focusing on testing in colleges that reopened partially recently.

When officials visited a college at Periamet, students were not on the premises as classes were being conducted only online. The 40 teachers who were present tested negative.

GCC officials on Thursday inspected the colleges and directed them to close all recreation rooms. “We have asked the colleges to increase the timings of canteens to prevent crowding. Colleges should focus on physical distancing,” said an official.

Isolation rooms

Colleges have been asked to keep two isolation rooms ready in hostels for students with symptoms. Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan said public health officials would focus on an information, education and communication-driven approach instead of a target-driven approach in colleges. “Testing of all students may not be required for all the places. The management should take the lead. Most of the colleges have around 30% attendance. They should ensure that the Standard Operating Procedure is followed to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” he said.

A GCC official said no fresh clusters were reported from any college.