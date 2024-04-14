GIFT a SubscriptionGift
21-year-old woman undergoes treatment in city hospital for disseminated TB

April 14, 2024 01:05 am | Updated 01:05 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 21-year-old woman, who had symptoms of disorientation, neck and back pain and paralysis in both legs and was later diagnosed with disseminated tuberculosis, underwent treatment at a private hospital.

The woman from West Bengal was admitted on March 21. M. Aqib, neurosurgeon, brain and spine surgeon, Lifeline Multispeciality Hospitals, said a MRI scan showed pus around the spinal cord.

She was diagnosed with leptomeningeal meningitis. Further investigation revealed obstructive hydrocephalus and spinal abscesses. A team of neurosurgeons, physicians and intensivists performed multiple level laminectomy to drain debris and pus at all levels by giving multiple washings with saline. An external ventricular drain was placed to divert excess cerebrospinal fluid from the brain.

A ventriculoperitoneal shunt was placed to drain excess fluid from the brain’s ventricles into the abdomen. This was done through a single laparoscopic port placed within the patient’s navel. During this, multiple peritoneal nodules were identified, pointing towards abdominal TB, and a biopsy was obtained through the same port, according to a press release.

Anirudh Rajkumar, advanced robotic and laparoscopic obesity surgeon at the hospital, said the patient was diagnosed with TB of the abdomen, spinal cord and meningitis. “TB usually affects the lungs, and rarely the brain and spinal cord. Initial tests for TB returned negative. Tissue biopsy gave us the TB diagnosis,” he said. Anti-TB treatment was initiated. The patient recovered and has regained mobility.

J.S. Rajkumar, the hospital’s founder-chairman, was present.

