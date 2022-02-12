21-year-old arrested for the rape of minor girl in Washermenpet

CHENNAI

12 February 2022 01:41 IST

The all-women police, Washermenpet, on Friday arrested a 21-year-old youth for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl after marrying her.

The police registered a case following a complaint from the grandfather of the victim, living in the Washermenpet police district, alleging that she had gone missing from their home on January 27. On investigation, police found Nazruddin, who lived in the same area, had taken the girl to Puducherry after befriending her. He had then coerced her to marry him and raped her.

The police rescued the girl from him and lodged her at a special observation home. The police arrested Nazruddin on charges under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. He was remanded in judicial custody.

Murder in Mamallapuram

A Manimaran alias Ashok, 26, a fisherman, was found murdered in Mamallapuram on Thursday, the police said. They recovered his body from the beach sands near the Shore Temple. They registered a case. A senior police officer said the investigation is on.