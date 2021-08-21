21 fined for dumping waste in waterbodies

Large quantity of garbage found dumped in Perungudi lake

The Greater Chennai Corporation has collected fine from 21 persons who dumped garbage and construction debris in waterbodies.

Following the report of the monitoring committee constituted by the National Green Tribunal, Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi directed officials to inspect Perungudi lake on August 18 and 19. A large quantity of garbage and construction debris was found dumped in the lake. During the field inspection, officials identified 21 persons who had dumped the garbage and construction debris in the lake and collected a fine of ₹12,000.

Geetha Ganesh, of AGS Colony Residents Welfare Association, said residents had complained about the dumping of waste in waterbodies and canals ahead of the monsoon. “Dumping of waste in waterbodies continues at night. Unless the Greater Chennai Corporation becomes strict in fining violators of all categories, including residents, shopkeepers, bulk-waste generators and commercial establishments, the tendency to continue illegal dumping will not change,” she said.

“Veerangal Odai is being dumped with garbage from the nearby commercial establishments and street vendors who occupy the pavements. Last year, medical waste was dumped in it, and flat residents approached PWD officials, who warned the offenders,” she said.

The work on clearing debris and silt along 48 km of the canals is expected to be completed next month.

Most of the waterbodies have shrunk because of the dumping of waste and construction debris, officials said.