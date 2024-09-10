21 Chennai Metro Rail sites to get flood mitigation infrastructure ahead of monsoon: Mayor

A total of 21 neighbourhoods of Chennai Metro Rail construction sites will get flood mitigation infrastructure before the onset of monsoon, Mayor R. Priya has said.

Speaking to media persons on the sidelines of the launch of master health check-up for 11,931 workers of the Greater Chennai Corporation, Ms.Priya said a five-member committee has started inspection of the damages to drain infrastructure at 21 locations near metro rail construction sites. “The existing infrastructure has been damaged near the construction sites. The work will be completed before September end,” the Mayor said.

Pointing to the completion of 80% of work in the Kosasthalaiyar basin, Ms.Priya said the missing links in the basin would be completed by September end.

The State government has facilitated coordination meetings to mitigate flooding in all zones of the city ahead of the onset of the northeast monsoon. Meanwhile, MLAs and councillors have demanded the State government to increase the height of the retaining wall along the Buckingham Canal by 4 feet in some parts of the city to prevent flooding.