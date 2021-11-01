202 plots of open space reservation land likely to be turned into parks

Corporation has planned to enlist the aid of residents’ welfare associations under the ‘Namakku Naame Thittam’ to develop recreational areas

The Greater Chennai Corporation is planning to convert 202 plots of open space reservation (OSR) land into parks with the support of residents’ welfare associations under the ‘Namakku Naame Thittam’ to fast track the development of parks.

Civic officials will approach the associations to detail the significant aspects of the initiative.

Using the geographic information system, the Corporation has mapped 24 OSR plots in Tiruvottiyur, 81 in Manali, 102 in Madhavaram, 37 in Tondiarpet, 11 in Royapuram, 66 in Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar, 81 in Ambattur, 69 in Anna Nagar, 35 in Teynampet, 89 in Kodambakkam, 127 in Valasaravakkam, 48 in Alandur, 187 in Adyar, 61 in Perungudi and 111 in Sholinganallur. Of the 1,129 OSR land parcels, 611 are already parks while 118 are playgrounds and 129 are children’s parks.

“We are putting up the details of OSR lands on the public site. We are also planning to include Google Maps information so people know the location of the land that will be set aside for public use. We are calling upon all residents’ welfare associations to come up with their proposals,” said Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi. “We held a special meeting two days ago so that we could prioritise developing parks on OSR plots. The interested residents’ welfare associations can come up with proposals in coordination with the Corporation engineers,” he said.

“If residents’ welfare associations pay more than 50% of the cost, then they can take up the work themselves, and the government will cover the remaining amount,” Mr. Bedi said.

“In case the association gives at least 33% of the total cost of the project, then the remaining two-thirds will be given by the government, and then the conversion of the OSR land into a park will be taken up by means of a tendering process,” he added.

V. Rajagopal, president, Anna Nagar Western Extension phase II Residents’ Welfare Association, said residents were planning to develop a children’s park on a small plot of OSR land in T.V.S. Avenue division 89.

“Some residents suggested asking Corporation officials to explore the possibility of delegating powers to utilise property tax collected from houses in the locality to maintain such parks. Bigger projects require CSR funds,” he said.

A few roadblocks

Development of a few OSR plots have been delayed because of various local issues and litigation. T.S. Krishna Nagar Association president Babu said an OSR land in Mogappair, abutting 120 Feet Road, had not been developed though it was earmarked as park in the Tamil Nadu Housing Board layout.

Now, residents have been requested to call 9444100198 to get support from officials under the ‘Namakku Naame Thittam’.

Residents have also been asked to utilise the scheme for civic infrastructure projects that have not been taken up for the past few years.