20,000 slum clearance board tenements to be rebuilt

CHENNAI

09 July 2021 00:12 IST

Minister Anbarasan says the government will spend ₹3,200 crore on the work

Over 20,000 tenements in Chennai district built by the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board are in a dilapidated state and the government will spend ₹3,200 crore over the next five years to rebuild them, said T.M. Anbarasan, Minister for Rural Industries, who is in-charge of the board.

Laying the foundation stone for new TNSCB tenements at MGR Nagar and Vyasarpadi on Thursday, he said details of the damaged houses and the ₹3,200 crore estimate for their reconstruction had been prepared after a review of the condition of the existing tenements in the city.

The Chief Minister had promised to allocate the required funds and the work would be completed in five years, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

The Minister said it was the first function of the TNSCB after the DMK came to power. At MGR Nagar, 180 tenements were being rebuilt at a cost of ₹45.31 crore to provide tenements for 288 families. In Vyasapardi, 192 tenements were being rebuilt at a cost of ₹33.16 crore.

The tenements will have facilities of high-rise apartments. The tenements at MGR Nagar would have an area of 411 sq ft each and the ones in Vyasarpadi 400 sq ft each. They will have a living room, bedroom, kitchen and bathrooms.

Each tenement will be supplied 300 l of water daily by the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewage Board. In MGR Nagar, there will be lifts and generators. Concrete roads, stormwater drains and streetlights will be provided. The construction work was expected to be completed before the expected time and the tenements would allotted to the beneficiaries, he said.

While the MGR Nagar tenements were built in 1987, the tenements in Vyasarpadi were built in 1965, he said, emphasising the need to rebuild 20,000 TNSCB tenements in the city.

Chennai has nearly 70,000 TNSCB tenements.

Mr. Anbarasan was accompanied by HR and CE Minister P.K. Sekarbabu and Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin. They reviewed the construction of 468 TNSCB tenements built at a cost of ₹60.6 crore in Vyasarpadi.