Chennai

₹20,000 in coins stolen from bank in Villivakkam

Special Correspondent CHENNAI August 01, 2022 23:37 IST
Updated: August 01, 2022 23:37 IST

Unidentified persons broke open a window of a private bank in Villivakkam and decamped with coins worth ₹20,000, the police said.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank is functioning on the ground floor and basement of a private building. On the first floor, customer services are handled while the safe lockers are located in the basement.

Advertisement
Advertisement

On Monday, the staff noticed a concrete window had been broken open and unidentified persons were suspected to have gained entry. On checking, the staff found coins worth ₹20,000 were missing from there. The cash and other valuables remained untouched. The Villivakkam police registered a case and investigated it.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...