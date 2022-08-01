₹20,000 in coins stolen from bank in Villivakkam

Unidentified persons broke open a window of a private bank in Villivakkam and decamped with coins worth ₹20,000, the police said.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank is functioning on the ground floor and basement of a private building. On the first floor, customer services are handled while the safe lockers are located in the basement.

On Monday, the staff noticed a concrete window had been broken open and unidentified persons were suspected to have gained entry. On checking, the staff found coins worth ₹20,000 were missing from there. The cash and other valuables remained untouched. The Villivakkam police registered a case and investigated it.