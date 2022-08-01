₹20,000 in coins stolen from bank in Villivakkam
Unidentified persons broke open a window of a private bank in Villivakkam and decamped with coins worth ₹20,000, the police said.
Lakshmi Vilas Bank is functioning on the ground floor and basement of a private building. On the first floor, customer services are handled while the safe lockers are located in the basement.
On Monday, the staff noticed a concrete window had been broken open and unidentified persons were suspected to have gained entry. On checking, the staff found coins worth ₹20,000 were missing from there. The cash and other valuables remained untouched. The Villivakkam police registered a case and investigated it.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.