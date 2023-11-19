ADVERTISEMENT

20,000 and counting: a mission to turn the city green

November 19, 2023 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST

Sunitha Sekar

Vijaya Bhaskaran planting sapling at Alwarper area in Chennai. | Photo Credit: S.R. RAGHUNATHAN

Tucked away in a little corner on Alwarpet Street sits the tailor shop of D. Vijaya Baskaran, 72. Nearly 40 years ago, his health forced him to take a sabbatical from his business and prompted him to pursue a hobby.

He started planting saplings in and around Alwarpet. Over the years, there was a role reversal. Stitching took a back seat, while he devoted a great deal of time every month to not only planting saplings but also nurturing them until it was needed. At some point, he resumed tailoring so that he could run his family — and spend on planting saplings.

Help from Corporation

Mr. Baskaran says he has planted over 20,000 saplings. “I would get a lot of saplings from the Forest Department and the Chennai Corporation. They have been very helpful. Then I served with Exnora and as a tree warden for the Forest Department for a while. Some of companies too had me as their coordinator for planting saplings across the city. A few shops gave assistance for buying tree guards. Looking back, I think all their help contributed significantly,” he says. His daughters and family stood by him, he says with pride.

One gone, two in

Mr. Baskaran says he makes it a point to listen to the speeches of environmentalists which inspire him to do better. Every time he read about a tree being pulled down somewhere, he decided to plant two more saplings. Over the years, he has planted the saplings of Mahua, Bulletwood, Jamun, Orchid, Gulmohar and copper pod in areas including Alwarpet, T.T.K. Road, Eldams Road, Sriram Nagar, Kotturpuram, Nandanam, Boat Club, St. Mary’s Road and those in Tiruvallur district. The only time he stopped this activity was during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“I haven’t given up tailoring as yet. I can’t possibly live without listening to the thrumming of the sewing machines. But, today, I realise that what started as a mere pastime has become a life-changing exercise for me. It gives me happiness and peace that I have given back to society in some way,” he adds.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US