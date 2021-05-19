₹2,000 fine for jumping home quarantine

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) will collect a fine of ₹2,000 from residents who violate home isolation prescribed as part of COVID-19 protocol.

Residents have been requested to call 044-25384520 to report instances of quarantined persons coming out of their homes in their neighbourhoods.

GCC Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi advised residents to get the services of FOCUS volunteers to get essential commodities during the home quarantine period.

At least 2,000 FOCUS volunteers have been deployed in all neighbourhoods to help COVID-19 patients and family members get essential commodities. Such volunteers will buy essential commodities and medicines for the families of patients under home quarantine.

The GCC is receiving complaints from residents about neighbours coming out of homes after their family members have tested positive for COVID-19.

Such violations have led to a rise in number of COVID-19 cases in some neighbourhoods. The civic body has warned that such violators would be shifted to COVID Care Centres. Zonal enforcement teams will also monitor such violations in each zone. A total of 30 teams of 150 officials from the police, GCC and Revenue Department have been directed to visit all streets to check such violations.

Commercial establishments that violated lockdown norms will also be locked and sealed by the zonal enforcement teams.