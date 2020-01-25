200 women given auto licences

The Rotary International District 3232, through the Pink Auto Project, on Friday distributed three-wheeler driving licences and badges to 200 women at a function held in the city.

Additional Director General of Police (Special Wing for Crimes Against Women and Children) M. Ravi urged the 200 women to become Mahila Police Volunteers (MPV).

MPVs would act as a bridge between the public and the police to fight crimes against women. He also wanted the Rotary Club to come up with an award to motivate women auto drivers to follow traffic rules.

Employment generation

G. Chandramohan, governor, Rotary International District 3232, said phase 1 of the Pink Auto Project was started with the aim of creating self-employment opportunities for women, by providing them training through driving schools, fully funded by Rotary members. The project aims to empower women from poorer sections of society.

The project, supported by various Rotary Clubs, has an outlay of ₹2.5 crore. Three pink autorickshaws have been distributed to women drivers so far. The autorickshaws were funded by Nina Reddy, chairman, Savera Hotels.