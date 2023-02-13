ADVERTISEMENT

200 schoolchildren to visit ISRO’s  Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota today

February 13, 2023 12:34 am | Updated 12:34 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

On Sunday, 200 students from Corporation, government and private schools made a stopover at Chennai on their journey to the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, which they will visit on Monday.

Queen Mira International School (QMIS), Madurai, is taking the students, including some of their own, on an educational tour to ISRO as part of its social initiative to provide disadvantaged students technical exposure to space technology.

Students from government-run schools were selected through an inter-school competition called ‘The Little Emperors’, which is currently in its eighth edition, where 6,000 students from 200 schools participated across 40 events. “We are the first school to take Corporation, government and private school students to a spaceport of India”, said Abinath Chandran, managing director, QMIS.

As a precursor to the trip, the school released a lyrical video titled Vanatha Vellaporom, penned by Madhan Karky to music scored by Jerard Felix. The song is a tribute to ISRO and was formally launched on Sunday.

Chief guests included pianist Anil Srinivasan of Rhapsody Music Foundation, Justices Nisha Banu and M.S. Ramesh of the Madras High Court and R. Thirunavukkarasu, senior police officer.

