200 new parks to come up

The Chennai Corporation will identify vacant land across the city for development of 200 new parks in 2019-2020.

Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner and Special Officer G. Prakash said the new parks will be developed in residential neighbourhoods, in addition to the 612 existing parks across 15 zones.

This year, battery-operated vehicles will ply on narrow streets to collect garbage, replacing tricycles. The civic body will buy 450 battery-operated vehicles to collect garbage directly from houses in congested areas in the first phase.

Drinking water centres

The civic body will also develop community drinking water centres in all the 200 wards to supply 20-litre drinking water cans priced at ₹7. “Each ward will have two or three centres,” said Mr. Prakash.

In a bid to reduce flooding in added areas of the city, the Corporation will launch projects to develop stormwater drains in Kosasthalaiyar and Kovalam basins. The projects will be launched in September. The funding for the projects will be done by KfW and ADB. Work on Adyar and Cooum basins has been already completed with funding from the World Bank.

The civic body has also planned to develop stormwater pumping stations to clear water stagnation in two hours.

As part of the safe city project, the civic body in association with the police will develop infrastructure to reduce the response time to less than five minutes compared to the current 18 minutes or more.

“We will reduce the waste reaching the dumpyards by 80%. A lot of upcycling units will be set up at vantage locations to effectively utilise the recyclable fractions. This will generate employment for at least 25,000 persons,” the Commissioner said.

Members from apartment complexes, shopping malls, multiplexes, hotels and educational institutions will be trained in setting up biodegradable waste processing facilities.

The civic body will employ 3,500 persons exclusively for surveillance and field visits for vector control. The civic body will also develop facilities for persons with disabilities to improve access to the beach. “The CRZ clearance has been obtained at Elliot’s Beach,” said an official.