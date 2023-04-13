ADVERTISEMENT

200 kg of ganja worth ₹1.20 crore seized

April 13, 2023 08:54 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - CHENNAI

A special wing of the Enforcement Bureau intercepted an SUV at Mettupatti in Salem district and seized 200 kg of ganja and the vehicle used for smuggling it

The Hindu Bureau

The consignment of 200 kg of ganja seized by Enforcement Bureau at Mettupatti in Salem district on Wednesday.  | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

In a major operation in the State, the Enforcement Bureau of Tamil Nadu police has seized 200 kg of ganja worth about ₹1.20 crore on Wednesday.

Based on information of smuggling of large quantity of ganja from Andhra Pradesh to Tamil Nadu, an operation was launched by the special wing of police at direct supervision of Additional Director General of Police, Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal. A team led by Inspector of Police, Salem, intercepted an SUV at Mettupatti Tollgate near Vazhapadi in Salem district and seized 200 kg of ganja along with the vehicle. Search has been launched to nab the other suspects.

Mr. Aggarwal said with this, 1,779 kg of ganja has been seized by the Enforcement Bureau so far this year.

