ADVERTISEMENT

200 kg of ganja smuggled from Andhra Pradesh seized in Chennai; four arrested

Published - October 19, 2024 02:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Central Intelligence Unit, based on a tip-off, intercepted a vehicle carrying bananas near the Elavur check post in Tiruvallur district, which contained 200 kg of ganja

The Hindu Bureau

The four persons who were arrested for allegedly smuggling ganja from Andhra Pradesh to Tamil Nadu | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In a major operation, the Central Intelligence Unit, Chennai Range of Enforcement Bureau CID, arrested four persons for alleged interstate ganja smuggling and seized 200 kg of the contraband worth around ₹20 lakh. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The Central Intelligence Unit, based on a tip-off, intercepted a vehicle carrying bananas near the Elavur check post in Tiruvallur district. On searching the vehicle, the police found 10 parcels of ganja weighing 100 kg. The team also found a secret compartment in the vehicle, which contained another 10 parcels of ganja weighing 100 kg. 

The team also seized the mini load carrier, which was used to transport the contraband, and a car bearing an Andhra Pradesh registration plate from the accused.

The police said three of the accused persons — Raju alias Mohanraj, 32, Shanmuganathan alias Prabu, 31, and Balamurugan, 36 — are brothers, who hail from Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh. They allegedly transported the ganja from Andhra Pradesh to sell it in Tamil Nadu. The fourth accused, Senthilnathan, 28, of Maraimalainagar in Tamil Nadu, drove the car that was escorting the load vehicle carrying the contraband.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The case is under investigation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US