200 kg of ganja smuggled from Andhra Pradesh seized in Chennai; four arrested

In a major operation, the Central Intelligence Unit, Chennai Range of Enforcement Bureau CID, arrested four persons for alleged interstate ganja smuggling and seized 200 kg of the contraband worth around ₹20 lakh.

The Central Intelligence Unit, based on a tip-off, intercepted a vehicle carrying bananas near the Elavur check post in Tiruvallur district. On searching the vehicle, the police found 10 parcels of ganja weighing 100 kg. The team also found a secret compartment in the vehicle, which contained another 10 parcels of ganja weighing 100 kg.

The team also seized the mini load carrier, which was used to transport the contraband, and a car bearing an Andhra Pradesh registration plate from the accused.

The police said three of the accused persons — Raju alias Mohanraj, 32, Shanmuganathan alias Prabu, 31, and Balamurugan, 36 — are brothers, who hail from Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh. They allegedly transported the ganja from Andhra Pradesh to sell it in Tamil Nadu. The fourth accused, Senthilnathan, 28, of Maraimalainagar in Tamil Nadu, drove the car that was escorting the load vehicle carrying the contraband.

The case is under investigation.