GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

200 kg of ganja smuggled from Andhra Pradesh seized in Chennai; four arrested

The Central Intelligence Unit, based on a tip-off, intercepted a vehicle carrying bananas near the Elavur check post in Tiruvallur district, which contained 200 kg of ganja

Published - October 19, 2024 02:39 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The four persons who were arrested for allegedly smuggling ganja from Andhra Pradesh to Tamil Nadu

The four persons who were arrested for allegedly smuggling ganja from Andhra Pradesh to Tamil Nadu | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

In a major operation, the Central Intelligence Unit, Chennai Range of Enforcement Bureau CID, arrested four persons for alleged interstate ganja smuggling and seized 200 kg of the contraband worth around ₹20 lakh. 

The Central Intelligence Unit, based on a tip-off, intercepted a vehicle carrying bananas near the Elavur check post in Tiruvallur district. On searching the vehicle, the police found 10 parcels of ganja weighing 100 kg. The team also found a secret compartment in the vehicle, which contained another 10 parcels of ganja weighing 100 kg. 

The team also seized the mini load carrier, which was used to transport the contraband, and a car bearing an Andhra Pradesh registration plate from the accused.

The police said three of the accused persons — Raju alias Mohanraj, 32, Shanmuganathan alias Prabu, 31, and Balamurugan, 36 — are brothers, who hail from Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh. They allegedly transported the ganja from Andhra Pradesh to sell it in Tamil Nadu. The fourth accused, Senthilnathan, 28, of Maraimalainagar in Tamil Nadu, drove the car that was escorting the load vehicle carrying the contraband.

The case is under investigation.

Published - October 19, 2024 02:39 pm IST

Related Topics

crime / police / narcotics & drug trafficking / Tamil Nadu / Chennai

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.