200 kg of ganja seized from two vehicles, six from A.P. arrested in Chennai

A police team found the contraband while checking vehicles at M.A. Nagar junction

The Avadi Police Commissionerate have arrested six persons and seized 200 kg of ganja, which was allegedly being smuggled from Andhra Pradesh early on Sunday. The Red Hills police also seized two vehicles used for smuggling Ganja from the accused persons.

A senior officer of the Avadi Police Commissionerate said a patrol team led by M.C. Ramesh, inspector of police, Red Hills, was checking vehicles at the M.A. Nagar junction when two vehicles, including a sports utility vehicle (SUV), and a car bearing Andhra Pradesh registration were stopped. The police found 150 kg of ganja in the SUV and 50 kg of it in the car.

The police team arrested six persons hailing from Andhra Pradesh.