200 councillors take oath amid fanfare

Bedi administers the oath; Mayor and Deputy Mayor to be elected tomorrow

The swearing in ceremony of 200 councillors of Greater Chennai Corporation was held on Wednesday with Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi administering oath of office/affirmation to 102 women and 98 men during a three-hour session. As many as 153 DMK councillors, 15 AIADMK, 13 Congress, five Independents, four CPI(M), four VCK, two MDMK, one CPI, one BJP, one AMMK and one IUML councillors were administered oath of office/affirmation.

During the swearing in ceremony, many councillors spoke about their party high command and their ideology. Some spoke about the Dravidian movement, a few on socialism and others discussed emancipation of the weaker sections. After administering the oath of office to all councillors, Mr. Bedi said the Mayor and the Deputy Mayor would be elected on Friday. He urged all the councillors to be present at the meeting.

Crowds thronged Ripon Buildings to have a glimpse of their councillors.

During the previous swearing-in ceremony held in 2011, all the 24 DMK members skipped the event during the visit of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. They were sworn in later. After the indirect election on Friday, the Commissioner will give the ceremonial dress and the mace to the 49th Mayor of Chennai. The post has been reserved for a woman. In the event of a contest, ballot papers will be used to hold indirect elections for the Mayor. Direct elections for Chennai Mayor were held three times, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had won twice and AIADMK’s Saidai Duraisamy had won in 2011. On Friday, the silver mace used since 1933 by Mayor Raja Sir Muthiah Chettiar will be given by the Commissioner to the Mayor after she assumes office. Mr. Duraisamy had used a new mace in 2011 and it will not be used this time.