20-year-old young woman arrested for murder of cousin in Chennai suburb

The woman had been looking after her five-year-old cousin, but was violent to him and banged his head on a wall, leading to a head injury of which the child died

The Peerkankaranai police has arrested a 20-year-old young woman for causing the death of her five-year-old cousin by physical torture.

The victim was identified as Abel of Kattankulathur. The victim’s parents are Thiyagarajan, 35 and Susai Mary, 30, and they had four children. The couple sell samosas at a railway station and bus stand in a nearby area. Since they were going out for work every day, they left two of their children, including the victim with Susai Mary’s niece, Mary at her Susai’s sister’s house in Kamaraj Nagar.

On Friday morning, Mary took Abel to the Government General Hospital, Chromepet in an ambulance and told the doctors that he fell unconscious suddenly. The doctors who checked Abel found that he was brought dead and there were injuries on the body. It was reported to the police and a case was registered for unnatural death. The post-mortem report also confirmed that the boy died of a head injury.

Further investigations disclosed that Mary was involved in the murder. The child had been physically harassed by her while he was under her supervision. She used to to hold his head and bang it on the wall. In the impact, the boy fell unconscious but later regained consciousness on a previous occasion, police said. However, she repeated this again on Friday but the child died of a head injury. Later, she pretended to doctors that he fell unconscious due to ill health.

Police arrested Mary, and remanded her in judicial custody.