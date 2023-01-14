20-year-old college student gang-raped in Kancheepuram, five arrested

January 14, 2023 12:54 am | Updated 12:54 am IST - CHENNAI

CHENNAI

The Kancheepuram taluk police on Friday arrested five men in the gang rape of a 20-year-old college student. The crime was committed after threatening her and her male friend at knifepoint at a secluded place.

The police said both the students were 20 years old and studied in the same private college in Kancheepuram district.

While he was studying BBA, the woman was pursuing B. Com.

The students used to frequently visit the secluded spot on the outskirts of the town, the police said.

It was dark as there were no streetlights, the police added.

A police officer said that when both were talking to each other around 7.30 p.m. on Thursday, two men, who were consuming alcohol, approached them.

They then called three others to the spot. The gang of five surrounded the two students and threatened them at knifepoint.

“Three of them held him while the other two took her to a nearby place and raped her,” the officer said. Then they fled the spot. The man called his uncle for help, and the survivor was rushed to a hospital.

Case booked

Based on a complaint, Kancheepuram taluk police registered a case under the provisions of IPC and TN Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act.

Kancheepuram Superintendent of Police M. Sudhakar said: “In connection with the rape reported in Kancheepuram taluk police station limits, we have secured five accused who are all from nearby villages. Further action would be taken based on the inquiry.” The police identified the arrested as Thennarasu, Sivakumar, Manikandan, Vimal and Vicky alias Vignesh.