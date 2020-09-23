20 waterbodies in various parts of Chennai to be restored by October 10

The Greater Chennai Corporation has set a deadline of October 10 for eco-restoration of 20 waterbodies.
The waterbodies are located in zones such as Manali, Madhavaram, Ambattur, Valasaravakkam, Perungudi and Sholinganallur.
Eco-restoration of waterbodies is expected to significantly reduce waterlogging in the residential neighbourhoods.
Deputy Commissioner (Works) Meghanatha Reddy said water bodies had become dumping sites for garbage. “The eco-restoration is also expected to prevent encroachments,” he said.
Groundwater recharge is also expected to improve in the localities.
The waterbodies to be restored by October 10 include Manjampakkam pond in Manali; Srinivasanagar kulam and Padavatamman koil kulam in Madhavaram; Ganapathy Nagar tank, Vannan kulam, Menambedu Thangal tank, Perumal Koil Street pond, Patravakkam periya kulam and Zone Office pond in Ambattur; Chettitiyar Agaram pond, Sivabootham, Linga kulam, and Porur Anjaneyar koil kulam in Valasaravakkam.
Seven waterbodies in the southern zones, including Nasan kulam, Varadharajapuram pond, Jeyachandra Nagar pond in Perungudi and Vannan kulam, Kazura Garden pond, Raman Thangal and Thanthoniamman koil kulam in Sholinganallur, will be restored.
As many as 47 waterbodies have been identified for eco-restoration under the Mega City Development Mission.
