20 seats allotted in veterinary courses

A total of 20 candidates were allotted seats under the special category in undergraduate veterinary programmes on the first day of counselling on Wednesday.

P. Kumarasamy, Controller of Examinations at the Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, said all the 118 candidates who applied under special categories, such as persons with disabilities, candidates under sports quota and wards of ex-servicemen, had been called. Only 59 candidates had turned up for counselling.

He said if the candidates forgo their seat it would be offered to those on the waiting list. Vacant seats would later be added to the general pool.

TANUVAS will hold online counselling for general category from Thursday. Counselling will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on December 28. Eligible candidates may register for online counselling based on their cut-off marks. Details of cut off are provided in the university website www.tanuvas.ac.in or www2.tanuvas.ac.in.