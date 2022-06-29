₹20 lakh robbed from a businessman at Anna Salai
Unidentified persons allegedly robbed ₹20 lakh from a 27-year-old businessman of Ilayangudi on Anna Salai here.
The complainant Sivabalan procures medical equipment and selle them. He came to the city a few days ago and was staying at a lodge in Triplicane.
On Monday, when he was carrying a bag of cash on a bike to meet a friend in Royapettah, a gang of six came from behind and attacked him using a knife and took the bag, he said.
He lodged a complaint with the Anna Salai police. Investigation is on to inquire about his claims and trace the suspects.
