20 kg ganja seized

CHENNAI

29 December 2020 01:03 IST

The Marina Beach police seized 20 kg of ganja and arrested two men for allegedly smuggling the contraband into the city ahead of the New Year celebrations.

The police said the accused were J. Thangaiyasamy, 58, from Chetpet, and R. Sasikumar, 33, from Theni district.

Following a tip-off that an SUV was entering the city with a gunny bag of ganja, a special team intercepted the vehicle in the early hours of Monday near Ice House. The accused were smuggling 20 kg of ganja. The Marina police arrested the duo and seized the contraband. The accused were remanded in judicial custody.

Advertising

Advertising