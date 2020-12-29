Chennai

20 kg ganja seized

The Marina Beach police seized 20 kg of ganja and arrested two men for allegedly smuggling the contraband into the city ahead of the New Year celebrations.

The police said the accused were J. Thangaiyasamy, 58, from Chetpet, and R. Sasikumar, 33, from Theni district.

Following a tip-off that an SUV was entering the city with a gunny bag of ganja, a special team intercepted the vehicle in the early hours of Monday near Ice House. The accused were smuggling 20 kg of ganja. The Marina police arrested the duo and seized the contraband. The accused were remanded in judicial custody.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 29, 2020 1:04:48 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/20-kg-ganja-seized/article33440637.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY