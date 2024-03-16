20 history-sheeters with weapons arrested: Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore

March 16, 2024 12:01 am | Updated 12:02 am IST - CHENNAI

Stating that a gang of 20 history-sheeters with arms and ammunitions were arrested en masse in the city, Greater Chennai Police (GCP) Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore on Friday said an investigation was on to find out who supplied the country-made guns to the gang.

Briefing mediapersons about the special operation here, he said: “We have information that they got the weapons from Bihar. A special team has gone to the State to trace the source.”

On Wednesday night, the police received a tip-off that some persons at a restaurant in Thirumangalam were in possession of dangerous weapons such as guns and knives. After verifying the information, the personnel from the serious crime squad quickly reached the spot and surrounded them.

The police arrested 17 persons, including R. Jayabal, 63, of Arakkonam, and T. Chockalingam alias Suresh, 24, and A. Muthukumar Madan, 30, of Tirunelveli district, who were involved in the murder of notorious criminal ‘Arcot’ Suresh in the city in August 2023, and M. Prasanna, 31, of Velachery, an accomplice of three.

Mr. Rathore said the Jayabal, Chockalingam, and Muthukumar had been detained under the Goondas Act but were released on bail recently.

Interrogation revealed that three more suspects were involved with the gang. The next day, the police arrested T. Vasanth David, 29, of Kanathur, T. Selva Bharathy, 26, of Anna Nagar West, and Raj Prakash Godwin alias Thambirajan, 57, of Ashok Nagar. Thambirajan had supplied the country-made guns to the gang and had stayed in Bihar for sometime. Mr. Rathore said the probe revealed that the gang was plotting to kill a rival.

Most of the arrested 20 have criminal cases pending against them. The police seized four country-made guns, 84 cartridges, 11 knives, and five cars from them.

Asked about police action against history-sheeters ahead of the Lok Sabha poll, the Police Commissioner said action was being taken following certain guidelines from the Election Commission of India (ECI). “We have a list of history-sheeters. Our personnel are conducting inquiries into those on the list. In addition, we have an app to monitor the movement of history-sheeters and other antisocial elements. Pop-up notifications are received whenever one of them comes out on bail.”

The list was also circulated among officers. The serious crime squad in the north and south and the gangsters wing have been tasked with monitoring the history-sheeters, Mr. Rathore said.

He added that 3,500 non-bailable warrants (NBWs) were pending a month ago. “We have conducted a special operation to execute NBWs. Now, we have over 580 pending,” he added.

Probe into bomb scare

Asked about the status of investigation into bomb threats to popular schools, he said the cyber crime police had collected certain clues from the Central agencies and a service provider. Teams were sent to different cities to analyse similar e-mails and trace the miscreants who sent them to the schools.

