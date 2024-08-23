20 government school students to go on education tour to Hong Kong

As many as 20 government school students are going on an education tour organised by the School education department to Hong Kong for a week.

The students who were chosen on the basis of winning State-level competitions, were accompanied by a teacher and an officer.

Previously, the students who had won various prizes in arts, literature and sports had been taken on such educational tours to South Korea, Singapore, Japan and Malaysia.

In the academic year 2022-2023, 25 students were selected as winners in various competitions held at the school, district and State-levels for the students of classes 6 to 9 in government schools.

At a cost ₹3 crore, the Tamil Nadu government had taken up the initiative to give global exposure for the students regarding various fields.