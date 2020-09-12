20 former VCs write to PM, seek withdrawal of NEP

‘It perpetuates inequality,’ they say

As many as 20 former Vice-Chancellors of State universities in Tamil Nadu have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to withdraw the National Education Policy (NEP 2020), contending that it perpetuates inequality.

“We strongly believe that NEP has a hidden agenda. It perpetuates inequality and justifies injustice meted out to the underprivileged. It is disruptive to the unity of the nation. It is psychologically flawed and pedagogically unsound. It is retrograde in the sense that it proposes to take the nation back to the Aryan Vedic state,” the memorandum said.

Instead, the academics wanted a new committee, comprising only educationists, to draft a new education policy that will be “democratic, secular, modern, scientific and technological in its character”.

Among the signatories to the memorandum were Prof. A. Ramasamy, former V-C, Alagappa University, and Dr. S. Sathik and Father S. Ignacimuthu, both former V-Cs of the University of Madras.

The academics, who examined the NEP and the earlier draft NEP, pointed out several shortcomings in proposed changes in the school and higher education sectors. Pointing out that advanced countries such as the U.S., the U.K., China and Japan admitted children in schools only after the age of five, the NEP proposed Early Childhood Care and Education from age three.

“Merging pre-primary and primary Grade 1 and 2 and prescribing a formal syllabus for pre-primary will not allow the child to enjoy childhood,” they said.

The memorandum rejected the proposed 5+3+3+2 structure for school education, contending it would encourage dropouts in the fifth year of schooling.

National syllabus

Objecting to the suggestion of a national syllabus up to Class 5, the academics said that in a federal set up, the framing of syllabus should be left to the States. The thrust on vocational education would take India back to pre-feudal age, they said.

The proposal to conduct a national level entrance test for college admissions “will facilitate mushrooming of commercial coaching centres” and bring hardship to rural students and seal their future with regard to higher studies, they warned. Besides, the proposal to empower colleges to issue degree certificates would make it difficult for employers to verify their genuineness.

The memorandum opposed the multiple exit options at the college level, saying it would only increase dropouts. The suggestion to create multi-disciplinary universities should be dropped, they said.

The academics charge that the NEP attempted to centralise the whole system of education in India by proposing a National education Commission subsuming various education regulatory bodies.