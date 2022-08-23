20 districts of Tamil Nadu report fewer than 10 cases each

On a day when Tamil Nadu reported 560 fresh cases of COVID-19, 20 of the 38 districts saw fewer than 10 cases each.

In Chennai, 83 people tested positive for the infection, taking the city’s tally so far to 7,86,757. Coimbatore followed with 81 cases, while there were 44 cases in Chengalpattu and 40 cases in Erode. Salem logged 33 cases, while Krishnagiri had 27 cases and Tiruvallur 22.

Of the 20 districts that reported cases in single digits, four - Ariyalur, Karur, Perambalur and Ramanathapuram - reported one case each. So far, the State has reported 35,64,473 COVID-19 cases.

There was no death due to COVID-19 on Tuesday.

A total of 670 people were discharged after treatment. The State’s active caseload stood at 5,732. This included 2,289 active cases in Chennai, 577 in Coimbatore, 349 in Chengalpattu, 319 in Erode, 249 in Salem and 219 in Krishnagiri.

A total of 20,161 samples were tested in the State.