2-year-old falls from first floor, injured badly

A two-year-old girl was seriously injured after falling from the first floor her house.

The girl’s family lives on the first floor of a two-storey building located on the first lane off North Subbaraya Street in Mylapore. On Friday morning, the girl’s mother Parkavi was helping her elder daughter get ready for school while her father Vijayakumar was bedridden with an eye infection.

When Parkavi set out with the elder child to school, the two-year-old insisted she be taken along too.

Despite her mother asking her to go back to the house, the child kept crying and jumping near the balcony wall of the house. As the mother and elder child got on to the street, the younger child fell from the first floor. She was grievously injured and blood oozed from her head. Her parents rushed her to a nearby hospital and later to Apollo Hospitals, the police said. The girl is on ventilator in the ICU ward of the hospital, they added. — Special Correspondent