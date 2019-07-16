2-year-old abducted from Central station

A two-year-old child was abducted by an unidentified person from a platform at the Puratchi Thalaivar Dr. M.G.R. Central railway station late on Sunday. His parents noticed his absence only in the early hours of Monday.

Police identified the victim as Somnath and his parents, Ram Singh and Neelavathi, as daily wage workers in the city. They came to the station on Sunday and were sleeping between platforms 10 and 11. They were slated to catch an early morning train to travel back to their native town.

At 2 a.m., the parents woke up and noticed the child’s absence.

They immediately complained to the Government Railway Police.

In the CCTV camera footage, an unknown person clad in a blue shirt is seen taking the child as the parents sleep. Investigation is on.