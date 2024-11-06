2 women and a girl rescued from bonded labour in Valasaravakkam

Two women and a girl were rescued from bonded labour from a house in Valasaravakkam in Chennai on Monday.

According to police, the victims, two of them aged 20-years-old and the girl, 17, were sent to Rasheeda’s house to work as domestic labourers. Rasheeda had reportedly paid small amounts to their parents when they were in hardship, increasing their debt to about Rs 3 lakh. Unable to pay the debt owed to Rasheeda, the girls were sent to work at Rasheeda’s house about six years ago. Two of them were from Andhra Pradesh while the third was from Tami Nadu.

The girls have to complete housework, when they did not complete or it wasn’t satisfactory they were tortured by the house owners. “The girls had tried to run away on occasions but were threatened by the accused family that cases would be lodged against them. Further, when they spoke to their parents weekly, the parents had asked that their children be sent home, and the debt would be cleared by other means. The accused had threatened that they would levy heavy interest leaving them unable to pay it off,” said a child rights activist who was involved in the rescue.

The district child helpline had received a call regarding the harassment and an investigation by the District Child Protection Unit, Labour Department and volunteers was conducted. The three women were rescued and are undergoing medical examinations. The police have arrested Rasheeda. “Though the accused claimed that a salary of ₹3,000-₹4,000 are given, the victims haven’t received anything of the sort in the past few months. A case of child trafficking is also being pursued,” the activist said.

M. Rajkumar, Chairperson, Child Welfare Committee, Chennai, said, “The women have been rescued and the Child Welfare Committee is following it up with necessary care and protection. Further, if they require education and stay, that would be arranged too.”