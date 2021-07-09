2 policemen rewarded for foiling kidnap bid

CHENNAI

09 July 2021 00:16 IST

They rescued a man who was being taken in a car on July 6

Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal on Thursday rewarded two traffic police personnel for their swift action and arrest of three persons, who had kidnapped a man in their car.

P. Lingakumar and M. Petchi Muthu, attached to the traffic wing of SRMC, were on duty on Tuesday night at Chettiar Agaram signal, Porur, and regulating traffic. On seeing them at the signal, a man shouted for assistance from inside a car.

Swift response

The constables stopped the car and rescued the man, identified as Riyas Ali, 39, of Mangadu, who was being kidnapped by three persons.

Investigation revealed that Riyas Ali had been delaying repayment of a ₹30,000 loan taken from his friend Dharmaraja.

Dharmaraja, with the help of his associates, had allegedly kidnapped Riyas Ali from Paraniputhur bridge, when he was riding his motorcycle on Tuesday night, to recover his money.

The police arrested the accused G. Raja, 31, of Karur, D. Suresh, 38, of MGR Nagar, and M. Saravanan, 42, of Veeraraghavapuram. A search is on to nab Dharmaraja.