The Chennai Customs has arrested two persons who were headed to Bangkok for attempting to smuggle foreign currency worth ₹1.11 crore. They were detained while boarding a flight on July 6.

They had hidden US dollars and Saudi Riyal currency in their bags. The currency was seized under Section 110 of the Customs Act, 1962, a release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.