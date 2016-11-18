2 injured in fire accident

Two persons were injured when two thatched houses caught fire in Nammalvarpet on Thursday.

According to the police, the fire accident occurred in a thatched house on Nallaya Street due to a suspected electrical short circuit. The flames immediately spread to the adjacent house, which was also thatched. Sugamani(50), who attempted to take out the LPG cylinder from the house, was injured when the cylinder exploded.

In the impact, the wall of the second house collapsed and fell on another house, injuring Prakash (30). Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire.