2 injured in fire accident

Two persons were injured when two thatched houses caught fire in Nammalvarpet on Thursday.
According to the police, the fire accident occurred in a thatched house on Nallaya Street due to a suspected electrical short circuit. The flames immediately spread to the adjacent house, which was also thatched. Sugamani(50), who attempted to take out the LPG cylinder from the house, was injured when the cylinder exploded.
In the impact, the wall of the second house collapsed and fell on another house, injuring Prakash (30). Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor