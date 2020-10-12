2 held for theft in Triplicane

The Anna Square police on Sunday arrested two painters on charges of stealing ₹50 lakh from a businessman’s house in Triplicane.

The police said Arun Balaji, a businessman, lodged a complaint a that on Friday that ₹50 lakh had gone missing from the steel cupboard while he was away.

Two painters, Ilango, 37, and Manikandan, 30, of CIT Nagar, did painting at the house two months ago. They admitted to the crime during interrogation. Police recovered ₹28.50 lakh and five sovereign gold jewellery from them. They were remanded to judicial custody.